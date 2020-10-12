Avs get D Toews from Islanders for two second-round picks

The Colorado Avalanche have acquired defenceman Devon Toews from the New York Islanders for a 2021 second-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick.

#Isles Transaction: The team has acquired the Colorado Avalanche’s second round selections in the 2021 and 2022 NHL Drafts, in exchange for defenseman Devon Toews. pic.twitter.com/Skc1t1PQsR — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 12, 2020

The 26-year-old Toews scored six goals and added 22 assists over 68 games with the Islanders in 2019-20, his second season in the NHL. He added two goals and eight assists over 22 games in the playoffs.

The Islanders selected the Abbotsford, B.C., native in the fourth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft out of Quinnipiac University.