Avs agree to terms with RFA Rantanen

The Colorado Avalanche have re-signed forward Mikko Rantanen to a 6-year, $55.5 million contract.

Rantanen and COL agree to terms. 6 x $9.25M. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) September 28, 2019

The 22-year-old scored 31 goals and posted 87 points in 74 games this past season.

Rantanen was drafted in the first round (10th overall) by Colorado in the 2015 NHL Draft. He was named to the 2019 NHL All-Star Game along with Colorado linemates Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog.

He is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract.

The Finnish winger has 209 points in 239 NHL games.