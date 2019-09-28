1h ago
Avs agree to terms with RFA Rantanen
The Colorado Avalanche have re-signed forward Mikko Rantanen to a 6-year, $55.5 million contract.The 22-year-old scored 31 goals and posted 87 points in 74 games this past season.
TSN.ca Staff
Rantanen was drafted in the first round (10th overall) by Colorado in the 2015 NHL Draft. He was named to the 2019 NHL All-Star Game along with Colorado linemates Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog.
He is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract.
The Finnish winger has 209 points in 239 NHL games.