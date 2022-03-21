Cogliano on trade to Avalanche: 'it's a great opportunity and obviously I'm happy'

The Colorado Avalanche have traded for forward Andrew Cogliano from the San Jose Sharks, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

SJ trades Andrew Cogliano to COL. Details to follow. — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) March 21, 2022

The Sharks will receive a fifth-round pick in 2024, for the 34-year-old.

Cogliano has four goals and 15 points in 56 games this season.

The Toronto, Ont. native has played 1122 games in his career, scoring 174 goals while adding 251 assists.