The Colorado Avalanche have traded for forward Andrew Cogliano from the San Jose Sharks, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie. 

 

The Sharks will receive a fifth-round pick in 2024, for the 34-year-old.

Cogliano has four goals and 15 points in 56 games this season. 

The Toronto, Ont. native has played 1122 games in his career, scoring 174 goals while adding 251 assists. 