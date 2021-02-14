Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar will not play Sunday against the Vegas Golden Knights with an upper-body injury. Head coach Jared Bednar says Makar is 'day-to-day'.

Avalanche lineup:



Saad-MacKinnon-Rantanen

Burakovsky-Kadri-Donskoi

Nichushkin-Compher-O'Connor

Dries-Bellemare-Megna



Toews-Byram

Gilbert-Timmins

MacDonald-Graves



Grubauer



Makar, 22, has one goal and 11 assists in 11 games this season. With 12 points, he is tied for fourth in scoring among defencemen.

The Calgary native was drafted fourth overall by the Avalanche in the 2017 NHL Draft.