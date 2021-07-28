18m ago
Avalanche acquire Kuemper from Coyotes
The Colorado Avalanche have acquired goaltender Darcy Kuemper from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a defenceman Conor Timmins and a first-round pick. According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the Coyotes will also receive a conditional draft pick as part of the deal.
TSN.ca Staff
Kuemper, 31, played 27 games with the Coyotes last season, posting a 10-11-3 record with a 2.56 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.
In 242 career NHL games, the Saskatoon native has tallied a 106-83-32 record with a 2.47 goals-against average and .917 save percentage with the Coyotes, Minnesota Wild and Los Angeles Kings.
