Defenceman Jacob MacDonald of the Colorado Avalanche has been suspended two games for an illegal check to the head of Minnesota's Ryan Hartman.

The hit in question occurred during Wednesday night's game in which the Wild were 8-3 victors.

No penalty was called on the play.

MacDonald, 28, is in his second NHL season and first with the Avs.

In 27 games this season, he has one goal and six assists. A native of Portland, MacDonald has averaged 15:31 of ice time a night.