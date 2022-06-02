Avs, Oilers scoreless after first period in Game 2 of Western Conference Final

The Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers are scoreless at the first intermission in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final.

Oilers goaltender Mike Smith turned away all 15 shots he faced while Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz stopped 13 shots.

The Oilers took the first penalty of the game as Kailer Yamamoto went off for two minutes for tripping. Colorado failed to capitalize on the opportunity as the Oilers successfully killed off the penalty.

The Avalanche found themselves on a 5-on-3 with Leon Draisaitl (slashing) and Brett Kulak (elbowing) in the box but failed to score. Overall, Colorado went 0-for-3 on the power play in the first period.

In TOI, Avalanche defenceman Bowen Byram led all players at 8:56.

Colorado has a 1-0 series lead.