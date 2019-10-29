1h ago
Avs' Landeskog (lower-body) out indefinitely
Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, the team announced Tuesday. Landeskog's injury comes after Mikko Rantenen suffered a lower-body injury last week that has him ruled week-to-week.
TSN.ca Staff
Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, the team announced Tuesday.
Landeskog's injury comes after Mikko Rantenen suffered a lower-body injury last week that has him ruled week-to-week.
In 11 games for the Avalanche this season, Landeskog has three goals and four assists.
The Avalanche are next in action Wednesday when they take on the Florida Panthers.