Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, the team announced Tuesday.

Landeskog's injury comes after Mikko Rantenen suffered a lower-body injury last week that has him ruled week-to-week.

In 11 games for the Avalanche this season, Landeskog has three goals and four assists.

The Avalanche are next in action Wednesday when they take on the Florida Panthers.