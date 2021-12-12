Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog will be out two weeks with a lower-body injury, according to head coach Jared Bednar.

AvsNotes from coach:



-Landeskog out two weeks or so

-Kadri will not be in tonight

-Frankie is backing up Kuemps

-won’t be giving out lines to keep the element of *surprise* #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/j3dkRsKfWv — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) December 12, 2021

Landeskog, 29, was injured during the second period of Friday’s 7-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

The Avalanche captain is second in team scoring behind Nazem Kadri with nine goals and 27 points.

Landeskog has 227 goals and 539 points in 709 games played in his career.

The Swede was drafted second overall in the 2011 NHL Draft by the Avalanche and signed an eight-year $56 million contract last offseason.