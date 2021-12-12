1h ago
Avalanche F Landeskog out two-weeks with lower-body injury
Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog will be out two weeks with a lower-body injury, according to head coach Jared Bednar.
TSN.ca Staff
Landeskog, 29, was injured during the second period of Friday’s 7-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.
The Avalanche captain is second in team scoring behind Nazem Kadri with nine goals and 27 points.
Landeskog has 227 goals and 539 points in 709 games played in his career.
The Swede was drafted second overall in the 2011 NHL Draft by the Avalanche and signed an eight-year $56 million contract last offseason.