Button: 'Out of control playoff Nazem Kadri rears his ugly head again'

Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri received a match penalty for an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenceman Justin Faulk in the third period of Game 2 Wednesday night.

Kadri hit Faulk high moments after the Blues defenceman took a shot on net.

This isn't the first time the 30-year-old Kadri has gotten into trouble for his actions in the playoffs. As a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Kadri was suspended in the opening round in back-to-back seasons.

He was suspended three games after a high hit on Boston Bruins forward Tommy Wingels in 2018, and then a year later, was suspended for the remainder of the opening round for a cross-check to the head of Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk in Game 2. The Leafs would go on to lose both series against the Bruins.

Toronto traded Kadri to Colorado the following summer.

The Canadian has been suspended an additional three times during the regular season in his 12-year career.

Kadri scored 11 goals and added 21 assists over 56 games this season with the Avs, his second with the club.