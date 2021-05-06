The National Hockey League announced Thursday that Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen has been fined $2,000 for diving/embellishment.

Rantanen was issued a warning following an incident flagged by NHL Hockey Operations on March 23. He was issued the fine for an incident at 7:21 of the second period against the San Jose Sharks on April 30. Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro received a minor penalty for tripping on the play.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Rantanen, 24, has 29 goals and 59 points in 47 games this season. The Avalanche currently sit second in the Central Division and have clinched a playoff spot.