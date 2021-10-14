Avs F Landeskog to have hearing with DPOS for boarding

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will have a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety for boarding Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach.

The incident came at 16:26 of the third period when Dach was down on one knee near the boards and Landeskog shoved him in. The Avs forward was given two minutes for boarding and two minutes for roughing and didn't return for the remainder of the game.

Landeskog had a goal and an assist as the Avalanche won the season opener 4-2.