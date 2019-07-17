The Colorado Avalanche signed restricted free agent forward J.T. Compher to a four-year contract on Wednesday to avoid salary arbitration.

According to The Athletic's Ryan S. Clark, the deal carries an average annual value of $3.5 million per season. Compher was scheduled for an arbitration hearing on July 31.

The 24-year-old scored 16 goals and posted 32 points in 66 games this past season.

"J.T. has been one of our most versatile forwards over the past two years," Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic said in a release. "He plays on our power play, kills penalties and has played up and down our lineup. He has scored some big goals late in games and we are counting on him to have an even more expanded role moving forward. We are excited to have him under contract for the next four seasons."

Compher was drafted in the second round (35th overall) by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2013 NHL Draft. His rights were traded to Colorado on June 26, 2015 along with Nikita Zadorov and Mikhail Grigorenko in exchange for Ryan O’Reilly and Jamie McGinn.

He is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract.

The American winger has 60 points in 156 NHL games.