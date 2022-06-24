Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar indicated there's a "possibility" forward Andre Burakovsky will play in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Friday.

Burakovsky did not play in Game 3 after suffering an upper-body injury in the second game of the series.

He was the hero for the Avalanche against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1, when he scored the overtime winner and also scored in the blowout victory of Game 2.

The Austria native was drafted in 2013 by the Washington Capitals and played five seasons there before joining the Avalanche via trade before the 2019-20 season. He won the Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018-19.

Burakovsky has three goals and eight points in 12 games in the Stanley Cup playoffs to this point.