The Colorado Avalanche have signed head coach Jared Bednar to a two-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

We have signed Coach to an extension!#GoAvsgo pic.twitter.com/mJ9TcXfiOl — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 20, 2021

Bednar is in his sixth season as head coach of the Avalanche.

He owns a 191-154-40 (.548) career record with four straight playoff appearances since 2017-18. He sits just two wins shy of tying Bob Hartley (193) as the winningest coach in Avalanche history.

The 49-year-old was a finalist for the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's coach of the year during his second season behind the bench in 2017-18.

"Jared has established himself as one of the top coaches in the NHL," said Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic. "He is a great leader who has the complete trust of our players and staff. Under his guidance our team has continued to make great strides and improve every year. We know he is the right person to help us take that next step and compete for a Stanley Cup."