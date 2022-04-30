Defenceman Kurtis MacDermid and forward Logan O'Connor of the Colorado Avalanche each received a fine for incidents that occurred in a 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Friday, NHL Player Safety announced.

MacDermid, 28, was fined $2,187.50, the maximum allowable amount under the CBA, for kneeing Wild forward Marcus Foligno. MacDermid received a game misconduct on the play.

Colorado’s Kurtis MacDermid has been fined $2,187.50, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Kneeing Minnesota’s Marcus Foligno. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 30, 2022

O'Connor, 25, was fined $1,812.50, also the maximum allowable amount, for cross-checking Minnesota defenceman Dmitry Kulikov. O'Connor received a penalty for boarding on the play.

Colorado’s Logan O'Connor has been fined $1,812.50, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Cross-checking Minnesota’s Dmitry Kulikov. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 30, 2022

Colorado will face the Nashville Predators in the first-round of the playoffs, while the Wild take on the St. Louis Blues.