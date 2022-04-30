1h ago
Avs' MacDermid, O'Connor fined for incidents vs. Wild
Kurtis MacDermid and Logan O'Connor of the Colorado Avalanche each received a fine for incidents that occurred in a 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Friday, NHL Player Safety announced.
TSN.ca Staff
MacDermid, 28, was fined $2,187.50, the maximum allowable amount under the CBA, for kneeing Wild forward Marcus Foligno. MacDermid received a game misconduct on the play.
O'Connor, 25, was fined $1,812.50, also the maximum allowable amount, for cross-checking Minnesota defenceman Dmitry Kulikov. O'Connor received a penalty for boarding on the play.
Colorado will face the Nashville Predators in the first-round of the playoffs, while the Wild take on the St. Louis Blues.