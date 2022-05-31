Avalanche lead Oilers after second period in Game 1 of Western Conference Final

The Colorado Avalanche have a 7-4 lead over the Edmonton Oilers at the second intermission after a four-goal period in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final.

Nazem Kadri scored on the power play 32 seconds into the period with assists from Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar.

JT Compher scored his second goal of the game for Colorado with Rantanen and Andrew Cogliano also finding the back of the net in the second.

Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers in the second period as Mike Smith was pulled after Colorado’s sixth goal of the game and was replaced by Mikko Koskinen, who made five saves in relief.

The Avalanche also saw a change in net as Pavel Francouz came in for Darcy Kuemper, who exited with an upper-body injury and is doubtful to return to the game.