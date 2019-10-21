Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen left the team's game against the St. Louis Blues early Monday night with a lower body injury.

The team has announced he will not return to the game.

Mikko Rantanen (lower body injury) will not return to the game. pic.twitter.com/xl96cdAxng — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) October 22, 2019

The injury occurred in the second period when Rantanen was skating back into the neutral zone and his left skate caught the ice, having his ankle turn sideways.

The 22-year-old needed help getting down the tunnel to the dressing room.

The Finnish forward has 11 points in eight games to open the 2019-20 season.

He enters this season fresh off signing a six-year $55.5 million contract.