Avalanche sweep Predators to advance to second round
The Colorado Avalanche are the first team through to the second round in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Avs defeated the Nashville Predators 5-3 in Game 4 to close out their first-round sweep Monday night at Bridgestone Arena.
TSN.ca Staff
