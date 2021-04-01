Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon has been fined $5,000 for "unsportsmanlike conduct" on Arizona's Conor Garland.

The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

Things got chippy between MacKinnon and Garland late in the third period of Wednesday's 9-3 Avs victory when MacKinnon took Garland's helmet and tossed it back at him. MacKinnon drew a misconduct penalty.

As for possible punishment, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar implied he didn't think a suspension would be necessary but added his star could be fined.

"He may have to be a little lighter in the wallet maybe, but I would think that would probably be it,” Bednar said.

MacKinnon had two assists in 16:47 of ice time in the victory.

The two teams will meet again in just under two weeks from now in Denver.