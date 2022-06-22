Kadri 'getting better every day'

Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri participated in the team's morning skate on Wednesday ahead of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Head coach Jared Bednar says Kadri 'is getting better every day' but won't confirm whether or not he will play. However, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger tweeted that there is a high probability that Kadri plays in Game 4.

Indications are there is a high probability Nazem Kadri plays in game 4. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 22, 2022

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, Kadri has fired a few pucks since taking the ice.

Kadri has fired a few pucks since taking the ice. Let’s see what Jared Bednar says after the skate. https://t.co/bXLSdee8h1 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 22, 2022

Kadri has not played since Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Edmonton Oilers when he sustained a thumb injury after being checked into the boards from behind by Evander Kane.

The 31-year-old has six goals and eight assists in 13 games this postseason.

The Avalanche lead the series 2-1 following a 6-2 loss in Game 3 on Monday.