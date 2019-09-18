Could other big name RFA's still get offer-sheeted?

The count is now at two high-profile restricted free agents who are waiting out their contract negotiations in Switzerland.

SC Bern head coach Kari Jalonen confirmed to Finland's Iltalehti that Colorado Avalanche winger Mikko Rantanen will join Winnipeg Jets winger Patrik in training with the Swiss club.

Rantanen, 22, skated earlier this summer with Norway's Storhamar Dragons and Finnish club TPS prior to that. Jalonen said the expectation is for Rantanen to train with his team at least through next week.

"That's the original plan," Jalonen said, via Google translate. "What happens after that no one knows. Both are in the process of negotiating contracts."

Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic said last month the Avalanche are hoping to sign Rantanen to a long-term deal, but noted the team was waiting for comparable contracts to emerge. Mitch Marner, who recorded five less goals but seven more points than Rantanen last season, signed a six-year, $65.3 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs last week.

"We prefer long term," Sakic told NHL.com in August. "If it has to be short term, it has to be short term. We want to make sure we have him signed. There's a lot of players (in the NHL) in that same situation, a lot of great hockey players that are coming up. We'll just see how all the players and agents handle that. There are comparable numbers that are starting to come in. We're open to different possibilities."

Rantanen, the 10th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, posted a career-high 31 goals and 87 points in 74 games last season.

Iltalehti reports he is expected to begin skating with the team on Thursday.