13m ago
Avalanche sign D Graves to 3-year deal
The Colorado Avalanche have locked up defenceman Ryan Graves, general manager Joe Sakic announced on Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
Ryan Graves' AAV is $3.16 million, a source has told The Athletic. #Avs— Ryan S. Clark (@ryan_s_clark) October 12, 2020
According to The Athletic's Ryan Clark, the deal is worth $9.5M over three years.
Graves scored nine goals and added 17 assists in 69 games with the team last season.