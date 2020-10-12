The Colorado Avalanche have locked up defenceman Ryan Graves, general manager Joe Sakic announced on Monday.

Ryan Graves' AAV is $3.16 million, a source has told The Athletic. #Avs — Ryan S. Clark (@ryan_s_clark) October 12, 2020

According to The Athletic's Ryan Clark, the deal is worth $9.5M over three years.

Graves scored nine goals and added 17 assists in 69 games with the team last season.