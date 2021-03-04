Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon appears to have avoided injury after exiting Wednesday's 4-0 win over the San Jose Sharks following a hit to the head from Joachim Blichfeld.

Blichfeld was assessed a match penalty for the hit, which occurred at centre ice with the Avalanche leading 2-0 halfway through the third period.

"I saw him coming off the ice. He was in the hallway. He seems to be doing good," Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said post-game of MacKinnon. "I think that we get lucky on it. Hopefully, he's feeling good and everything tomorrow but as of right now he seems to be fine"

The 25-year-old MacKinnon missed time earlier this season with a lower-body injury. He has five goals and 22 points in 19 games this season.

Blichfeld, 22, was playing in his first NHL game of the season on Wednesday and only the fourth of his career. A seventh-round pick of the Sharks in 2016, he has six goals and nine points in six AHL games this season.