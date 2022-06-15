Lightning rally to tie Avalanche in second period of Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

The Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning are tied 3-3 after 40 minutes of play in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

After a high-scoring first period, both teams settled in in the opening minutes of the second. The Lightning and Avalanche traded power play opportunities with neither finding the back of the net.

The Lightning swung the game's momentum in their favour midway through the second as back-to-back goals 48 seconds apart from Mikhail Sergachev (13:39) and Ondrej Palat (12:51) tied the game at three apiece.

The Avalanche capitalized on a two-man advantage late in the first period to take a 3-1 lead with Artturi Lehkonen scoring his seventh of the playoffs.

Nick Paul got the Lightning on the board with his fourth of the playoffs.

Tampa Bay was held scoreless during their first power play of the series as Josh Manson sat for two minutes for holding the stick.

Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring with his ninth goal of the playoffs before Valeri Nichushkin netted his sixth to give the Avs a 2-0 lead over the Lightning.

Darcy Kuemper, who is making his first start since his injury, has 14 saves on 17 shots.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has 23 saves on 26 shots.