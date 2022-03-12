Eagles hang on to beat Canucks in AHL action

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Justus Annunen stopped 34 shots as the Colorado Eagles beat the Abbotsford Canucks 3-1 Friday in the American Hockey League.

Kiefer Sherwood scored the goal that ended up as the game-winner and added an assist for the Eagles (29-17-6).

Phil Di Giuseppe scored Abbotsford's (25-19-4) lone goal on the power play, pulling the Canucks to 2-1 with about two minutes to left to play in the game.

A Martin Kaut empty-net goal with 11 seconds to play spoiled the Canucks' comeback bid, though.

All four of the game's goals were scored in the third period.

Colorado has now won three straight.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2022.