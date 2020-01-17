The Colorado Rockies will retire Canadian outfielder Larry Walker’s No. 33 on April 19th as part of a weekend celebration, the team announced on Friday.

“Larry Walker carried all five tools and was the most instinctive player I have ever seen play the game,” said Rockies owner Dick Monfort. “He put together 17 incredible years in the big leagues. No. 33 hanging in Coors Field will be a constant reminder of the vast talent of Larry Walker that we were all so lucky to witness here in Colorado.”

#Retire33 Weekend will be April 17-19 at Coors Field, culminating with the number retirement ceremony on Sunday, April 19. pic.twitter.com/TtGoo2STg5 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) January 17, 2020

Walker will join Todd Helton as the only players with their numbers retired specifically by the Rockies. Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 has been retired across the entire league.

“There is no bigger honor an organization can give a player than retiring his number,” Walker said on Thursday. “Today, Dick Monfort called to say that they are going to retire No. 33. I can’t tell you how taken aback I am by this gesture. I am both thrilled and honored and I look forward to seeing my number hanging next to the greatest Rockie of all time, No. 17."

Walker, who played for the Rockies from 1995-2004, is in his final year of eligibility on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

In 10 years playing in Denver, the Maple Ridge BC native hit 258 homers with 848 RBIs and a .334 batting average. He also had a .426 on base percentage and .618 slugging percentage.

His best year as a member of the Rockies came in 1997 when he hit 49 homers and drove in 130 runs, both career highs, on his way to capturing the National League MVP award.

Walker made the All-Star team four times as a member of the Rockies and captured the Gold Glove five times.