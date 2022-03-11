LETHBRIDGE, Alta. – The page playoff field is set at the Tim Hortons Brier.

The usual suspects own three of the four spots with 2022 Olympic bronze medallist Brad Gushue, 2021 Canadian champion Brendan Bottcher and four-time Brier champ Kevin Koe all making the second weekend.

The surprise of the week, however, has been Colton Flasch and his Saskatchewan rink as they will round out the page playoff field in Lethbridge.

Saskatchewan will take on Alberta while Wild Card 1 will battle Canada in the page seeding round Friday night with the winners moving on to the 1 vs. 2 game and the losers meeting in the 3 vs. 4 game on Saturday.

After dropping a tough 9-8 decision to Alberta and his former skip Koe in the opener last Friday night, Flasch have been zoned in, winning eight of his next nine games. They’ve defeated their provincial rivals, Team Matt Dunstone, in the round robin finale Thursday to earn a tiebreaker and then they beat them again in said tiebreaker to make the playoffs.

In the biggest surprise of the week, they thumped Northern Ontario’s Brad Jacobs Friday afternoon in the playoffs, 10-3 in just seven ends, as Flasch shot an impressive 88 per cent.

Flasch says he’s starting to feel like he’s in the zone.

“Oh yeah. The draw weight has been there all week and now I’m hitting a little better. It’s been good,” he said.

Flasch, a construction company owner from Saskatoon, played second for Team Koe in Alberta for two seasons, highlighted by capturing his first Brier Tankard in 2019. Following a disappointing run as Team Canada at the 2020 nationals, Flasch was cut in favour of John Morris.

The 31-year-old was able to build his very own Saskatchewan-based team after Catlin Schneider was let go from Team Dunstone and the Marsh twins – Kevin and Daniel – found themselves without a team after their skip Kirk Muyres joined Dunstone’s rink.

Their first season together in 2020-21 was more or less a wash due to COVID-19. This season they’ve played in nine events, highlighted by an appearance in the Vesta Energy Curling Classic final and a win over Dunstone in the provincial championship last month. They also went 4-2 at the Home Hardware Curling Pre-Trials.

This is Flasch’s sixth career Brier, but first as a skip. He says he learned a lot from his short time with Koe.

“Playing with Kevin Koe I’ve learnt over the years that you don’t have to be too good too early. And learn the ice. Every game even if you lose, make sure you learn something from that game. Move forward. We’ve been doing a great job of that,” said Flasch. “It definitely helped playing with Kevin.

“These games are lot easier after playing in them and knowing what it takes to win. Just all the knowledge and being comfortable in these games helps as well.”

Schneider says that Koe-like calm presence is needed in a skip since the pressures of the position are so intense.

“I mean it’s nerve-wracking. You’re the guy who has to make the final shot in front of a ton of people, in front of all of Canada and North America watching, right,” said Schneider. “So, it’s not the easiest thing to do and people who haven’t been there don’t quite understand that feeling. So, my job is to just calm him down and relax, get him in the right head space and bring his confidence up because he’s a great player.”

There’s skip pressure and there’s the pressure of bringing home the Tankard to Saskatchewan. Of course, the curling crazed prairie province hasn’t won the Canadian men’s curling championship since 1980 when Rick Folk, Ron Mills, Tim Wilson and Jim Wilson stood atop the podium.

Dunstone was close the past couple years with back-to-back semi-final appearances but wasn’t able to get over the hump and snap the 40-year plus drought.

Flasch and company still have a long way to go to accomplish that feat.

“Oh, I think they’re very hungry. I’ve heard the question about 100 times this week. So, I’m not here to necessarily win for Saskatchewan, I am obviously, but I’m here to win for our team and if that happens great.”