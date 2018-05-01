Colts release 6 players to make room for rookies

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have waived six players as they prepare to welcome their new draft picks and undrafted rookies.

Linebacker Jermaine Grace, running back Matt Jones, receiver Justice Liggins, nose tackle Joey Mbu, defensive end Arthur Miley and linebacker Darnell Sankey were released Tuesday. Indy also put defensive tackle Johnathan Calvin on the waived-injured list.

If Calvin clears waivers, he will go on the Colts' injured reserve list.

Later, the Colts announced they had signed 10 undrafted free agents: kicker Michael Badgley, safeties Chris Cooper and George Odum, receiver Steve Ishmael, defensive tackle Tomasi Laulile, linebackers Skai Moore and William Ossai, and cornerbacks Lashard Durr, Robert Jackson and Henre' Toliver.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL