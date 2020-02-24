The Columbus Blue Jackets acquire forward Devin Shore from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Sonny Milano, according to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline.

#CBJ have acquired Devin Shore from Anaheim. Confirmed. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) February 24, 2020

The 25-year-old Shore has four goals and six assists in 39 games for the Ducks this season.

Milano has five goals and 13 assists in 46 games for the Blue Jackets this season.