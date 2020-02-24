14m ago
Blue Jackets acquire Shore from Ducks
The Columbus Blue Jackets acquire forward Devin Shore from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Sonny Milano, according to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline. The 25-year-old Shore has four goals and six assists in 39 games for the Ducks this season.
TSN.ca Staff
TradeCentre Recap: Deals of the day
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Columbus Blue Jackets acquire forward Devin Shore from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Sonny Milano, according to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline.
The 25-year-old Shore has four goals and six assists in 39 games for the Ducks this season.
Milano has five goals and 13 assists in 46 games for the Blue Jackets this season.