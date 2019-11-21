The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Thursday that the club has added Paul MacLean as an assistant coach/special teams on head coach John Tortorella's staff.

NEWS: #CBJ announce that veteran NHL coach and player Paul MacLean has joined the club as an assistant coach/special teams.



RELEASE: https://t.co/SXxoiOt4o0 — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) November 21, 2019

MacLean, 61, served three-plus seasons as the head coach of the Ottawa Senators from 2011-14, compiling a 114-90-35 record with two playoff appearances. He won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL Coach of the Year in 2012-13 and was a finalist for the award in 2011-12.

He also spent 11 seasons as an assistant coach with the Phoenix Coyotes (1996-97), Anaheim Ducks (2002-04, 2015-17) and Detroit Red Wings (2005-11). MacLean won a Stanley Cup as an assistant with the Red Wings in 2008.

"I've always said that we look at every opportunity to make our team better and adding a veteran coach with a winning pedigree like Paul MacLean to a staff that has led us to three-straight appearances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs does just that," said Blue Jackets General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen.

"Paul was an excellent player in the National Hockey League for many years and has been a respected and successful coach, both as a head coach and as an assistant, for a very long time," added Tortorella. "I think he will be a great addition to our staff and our players will benefit from his experience and knowledge."