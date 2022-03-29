38m ago
Blue Jackets place coach Larsen, assistant McCarthy in COVID protocol
The Columbus Blue Jackets placed head coach Brad Larsen and assistant coach Steve McCarthy in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
General manager Jarmo Kekalainen said associate coach Pascal Vincent will assume head coaching duties behind the bench in Larsen's absence.
The Blue Jackets are scheduled to host the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.
Columbus sits 15 points back of the Washington Capitals for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with 16 games remaining in their season.