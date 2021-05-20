What do the Blue Jackets do with Laine now?

John Davidson returned to the Columbus Blue Jackets as president of hockey operations on Thursday following his unexpected firing by the New York Rangers earlier this month.

Davidson is back in the job he held from 2012-19 on a five-year contract. The Blue Jackets also signed general manager Jarmo Kekalainen to a contract extension through 2025.

The #CBJ have also signed GM and alternate governor Jarmo Kekalainen to a contract extension through 2024-25. — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) May 20, 2021

“John Davidson and Jarmo Kekalainen worked tirelessly and effectively together to transform our hockey club from a team with one Stanley Cup playoff appearance in 12 seasons to one that reached the postseason five times in seven years,” team president Mike Priest said.

“This is an important time for our organization and having stability and proven leadership at the top of our hockey operations department is critical for us to do what we want to do, which is bring a Stanley Cup championship to Columbus. Signing Jarmo to an extension and then bringing J.D. back gives us the right people to address the opportunities and challenges before us and we couldn’t be more excited.”

Davidson and Rangers GM Jeff Gorton were fired abruptly with three games left in the regular season. Davidson had spent less than two full years as New York's president, which he considered a dream job after playing there.

Kekalainen was named the third general manager in Blue Jackets history on Feb. 13, 2013. Columbus has a 332-250-71 record during his tenure.

The Blue Jackets missed the playoffs for the first time in five years this season and have a head coaching vacancy this off-season after mutually parting ways with John Tortorella.