55m ago
Werenski to get MRI, status unknown
Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Zach Werenski is scheduled to get an MRI Saturday afternoon for the upper-body injury suffered Friday in a Game 4 loss against the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
TSN.ca Staff
His status for Sunday's do-or-die Game 5 is still unknown, says Dreger.
The 23-year-old left in the third period with the injury.
Werenski scored 20 goals and added 21 assists over 63 games during the regular season and has added a single assist over four qualifying games against the Leafs.
The winner of Game 5 will advance to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.