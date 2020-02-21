Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Oliver Bjorkstrand is expected to be out eight to 10 weeks due to a sprained and fractured ankle, the team announced on Friday.

Bjorkstrand injured his ankle during the team's 4-3 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

A decision will be made in the coming days on whether or not the injury will require surgery, which would shut him down for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs.

Bjorkstrand has 21 goals and 15 assists in 49 games this season.