Seth Jones is out for the foreseeable future.

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced on Tuesday that the three-time All-Star defenceman is expected to miss the next eight to 10 weeks after undergoing surgery for a broken ankle.

Jones incurred the injury during Saturday night's game with the Colorado Avalanche and was placed on injured reserve on Monday.

Gabriel Karlsson was recalled from the American Hockey League's Lake Erie Monsters to replace Jones on Monday.

In 56 games this season, the 25-year-old Jones has six goals and 24 assists in average of 25:17 of ice-time a night.

The Blue Jackets, currently occupying the first Eastern Conference wild-card spot, return to action on Thursday with a visit to the Buffalo Sabres.