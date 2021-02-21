32m ago
Jackets' Merzlikins week-to-week with UBI
Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins suffered an upper body injury in Saturday night’s game vs. the Nashville Predators.
TSN.ca Staff
He was evaluated further today and is listed as week-to-week.
The Blue Jackets have recalled G Matiss Kivlenieks from their AHL affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters, and moved him to their taxi squad.