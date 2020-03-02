Columbus Blue Jackets forward Josh Anderson will miss the next four-to-six months after undergoing surgery to repair a posterior labral tear of his left shoulder, the team announced on Monday.

Anderson was hurt in a fight against the Ottawa Senators on December 14.

“When Josh suffered the injury, the options were to have it surgically repaired and miss the rest of the season or rest and rehabilitate with a chance to return to the lineup,” explained Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen. “Unfortunately, the injury has not responded as any of us had hoped to the latter and the decision was made to have the surgery now so that Josh will be fully healthy and ready to go next season.”

The 25-year-old has 65 goals and 50 assists in 267 NHL contests, all with Columbus. In 82 games last season, he set career highs with 27 goals and 20 assists.

He was the Jackets' fourth-round pick in 2012.