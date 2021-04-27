Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will miss the final six games of the season with a lower-body injury.

The 26-year-old has a 9-13-7 record this season with a 3.30 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage.

#CBJ announce that G Joonas Korpisalo will miss the last 6 games of the season w/ a lower body injury.



The club also recalled F Liam Foudy, added G Matiss Kivlenieks to the roster, added G Daniil Tarasov to the taxi squad and assigned F Cliff Pu to CLE.https://t.co/DXQm1FBoYG — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) April 27, 2021

Korpisalo, who made his NHL debut with the Blue Jackets during the 2015-16 season, has a career record of 69-56-21 with a .905 save percentage and a 2.90 GAA.

The Blue Jackets will miss the postseason this season for the first time since 2016 and currently sit last in the Central Division with a 15-25-10 record.

Columbus recalled forward Liam Foudy, added goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks to the active roster on Tuesday.