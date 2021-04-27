1h ago
Blue Jackets G Korpisalo done for season
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will miss the final six games of the season with a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old has a 9-13-7 record this season with a 3.30 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 4 (OT)
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will miss the final six games of the season with a lower-body injury.
The 26-year-old has a 9-13-7 record this season with a 3.30 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage.
Korpisalo, who made his NHL debut with the Blue Jackets during the 2015-16 season, has a career record of 69-56-21 with a .905 save percentage and a 2.90 GAA.
The Blue Jackets will miss the postseason this season for the first time since 2016 and currently sit last in the Central Division with a 15-25-10 record.
Columbus recalled forward Liam Foudy, added goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks to the active roster on Tuesday.