Columbus Blue Jackets winger Gustav Nyquist is expected to need five-to-six months to recover after undergoing shoulder surgery the club announced Wednesday.

Nyquist had the surgery on Tuesday to repair a labral tear of his left shoulder.

"This was a chronic issue that Gus has been dealing with for a number of seasons," Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. "He has been able to perform at a high level, but a cyst in the area developed over time that has inhibited his ability to continue to do so. As a result, surgery was the best course of action and we look forward to having him back at full strength this season."

Nyquist, 31, had 15 goals and 42 points in 70 games last season, adding two assists in 10 postseason games.

The Halmstad, Sweden native has 146 goals and 348 points in 570 career games with the Blue Jackets, San Jose Sharks and Detroit Red Wings.