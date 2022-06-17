The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed centre Liam Foudy to a two-year contract extension.

The 22-year-old appeared in one game last season and did not register any points.

Foudy was drafted 18th overall in the 2018 NHL Draft by the Blue Jackets, and has been with the organization for his entire professional career.

He made his NHL debut in the 2019-20 season, but has spent a majority of his time with the Blue jackets in the minor leagues.

Foudy appeared in a career-high 24 games in the 2020-21 season, and registered four points.

He is coming off a three-year, entry-level contract worth $3.9 million.

The Toronto native has five points in 27 career NHL games.

