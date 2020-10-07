Things have changed a lot for Max Domi in the last 24 hours. First he was traded to a new team. Now, he might be getting a new contract.

"Sounds like Max Domi is close to an extension with the Columbus Blue Jackets," tweeted TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger Wednesday afternoon.

Domi, along with a third-round pick, landed with the Blue Jackets Tuesday afternoon in exchange for forward Josh Anderson. It was the second time in his career that Domi had been traded, going from the Arizona Coyotes to the Montreal Canadiens in return for Alex Galchenyuk in June of 2018.

He scored 17 goals and added 27 assists for a total of 44 points in 71 games with the Habs last season.

The 25-year-old was selected No. 12 overall in the 2013 NHL Draft by the Coyotes.