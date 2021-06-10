The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that Brad Larsen has been named the eighth head coach in franchise history.

Larsen, who has spent the past seven seasons as an assistant coach with the club, agreed to a three-year contract.

"We underwent an exhaustive process in which we looked very closely at a number of outstanding candidates to be the next coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets and the one individual we kept coming back to throughout was Brad Larsen," said Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen. "Brad was one of the top young coaches in the American Hockey League when he joined our club as an assistant coach and over the past seven years has earned the respect of our players, staff and organization with his work ethic, hockey acumen and the way he treats people, and we couldn't be more pleased to introduce him as our next head coach."

Larsen, 43, spent two seasons as the head coach of the American Hockey League's Springfield Falcons from 2012-14, leading the club to two of the three division titles won by a Blue Jackets affiliate in franchise history.

During his seven seasons as an assistant coach under Todd Richards and John Tortorella, Larsen helped the Blue Jackets post a 269-208-59 record with four appearances in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

"I've been extremely proud to be a Columbus Blue Jacket and be part of this wonderful community for the past seven years, and I am humbled and honored to be the head coach of this hockey club," said Larsen. "I'd like to thank Mr. McConnell, J.D., Jarmo and Mike Priest for the opportunity and look forward to helping this team get better every day as we work towards our goal of winning a Stanley Cup for The Fifth Line."