The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed forward Brandon Dubinsky on the long-term injured reserve.

Dubinsky, 34, has not appeared in a game since the 2019 playoffs, missing all of the 2019-20 campaign due to a chronic wrist injury.

Drafted in the second round (60th overall) by the New York Rangers at the 2004 NHL Draft, Dubinsky was acquired by the Blue Jackets via trade from the New York Rangers on July 23, 2012 in the Rick Nash trade.

The Anchorage, Alaska native has recorded 153 goals and 438 points in 823 career NHL games. His best season as a Blue Jacket was 2013-14 when he notched 16 goals and 50 points in 76 games.