The Columbus Blue Jackets promoted former star winger Rick Nash to director of player development and hired former players Mark Letestu and Derek Dorsett as a development coach on Wednesday.

Additionally, Brad Thiessen replaced Jim Corsi as goaltending development coach and Nelson Ayotte retired from his role as director of high performance. Josef Boumedienne was also promoted to director of pro scouting.

— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) June 16, 2021

"We are always looking to strengthen our hockey operations group and these moves do just that, particularly in the area of player development," Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. "In Rick, Derek, Mark and Brad, we have four former players with a combined 34 years of experience in the NHL and 17 in the AHL, as well as having played major junior and college, so they will be able to share a wealth of knowledge and experience with prospects throughout our organization. They are also passionate about the Blue Jackets, our city and what we are building here."

The team said Nash, 37, will supervise the club's development coaches, oversee the progress of prospects throughout the organization and provide feedback to management on player advancement. He spent the past two years with the Blue Jackets as a special assistant to the general manager following a decorated 15-year playing career.

Dorsett and Letestu both spent time with the Blue Jackets during their NHL playing careers.