COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets and San Jose Sharks, respectively, announced on Wednesday that they will play home games without fans in attendance because of the growing concerns of the spread of COVID-19.

The Blue Jackets have announced that all of their remaining regular-season home games, starting with Thursday's match against the Penguins, will be closed off from the public due the order prohibiting mass gatherings that the state of Ohio is set to put in place. The Sharks, meanwhile, have five remaining home games, but have thus far only said that the first three - March 19 vs. the Canadiens, March 21 vs. the Bruins and March 29 vs. the Coyotes - will be played without fans.

