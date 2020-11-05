The Columbus Blue Jackets announced a three-year, $8.4 million extension for defenceman Vladislav Gavrikov on Thursday.

Gavrikov, 24, had five goals and 13 assists in 69 games in his rookie season.

"Vladimir Gavrikov was everything we hoped he would be during his rookie season last year, establishing himself as a top four defencseman in the National Hockey League," said Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen in a release. "He is still a young player that we expect will get better every year and continue to be an important part of our blueline."

A sixth-round pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Gavrikov appeared in 222 games over five seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League prior to coming to the NHL last season. The Yaroslavl, Russia native had 16 goals and 33 assists for his KHL career with Yaroslavl and SKA St. Petersburg.

Gavrikov made his NHL debut during the 2018-19 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Gavrikov has represented Russia internationally on a number of occasions and won a gold medal as part of the Olympic Athletes of Russia team at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.