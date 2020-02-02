The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed veteran left winger Nathan Gerbe to a two-year, two-way contract extension through the 2021-22 season, the team announced on Sunday.

The 32-year-old has three goals and five assists over 16 games for the Blue Jackets at the NHL level this season and 25 points over 30 games with the Cleveland Monster of the AHL.

"Nathan Gerbe has been an important player for us as our captain in Cleveland and through his contributions with the Blue Jackets this season," said general manager Jarmo Kekalainen. "He plays with tremendous passion and energy and we're excited that he will continue to be part of our organization for the next two seasons."

Over 412 career NHL games with the Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes and Blue Jackets, the American has 61 goals and 85 assists.