The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Pierre-Luc Dubois to a two-year, $10 million deal. He will earn $3.5 million in 2020-21 and $6.5 million in 2021-22.

Dubois, 22, had 18 goals and 49 points in 70 games last season with Columbus. In the NHL's Return to Play, Dubois had four goals and 10 points in 10 playoff games as the Blue Jackets were eliminated by the Stanley Cup-winning Tampa Bay Lightning.

Drafted third overall by Columbus at the 2016 NHL Draft, the St-Agathe-Des-Monts, Que. native has 65 goals and 158 points in 234 career NHL games.

"Pierre-Luc is a talented, young player with great potential, and we look forward to his continued growth and development, and the valuable contributions he will bring to our team," said Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen. "I'd like to thank my staff, as well as Pat Brisson and his group, for their professionalism and efforts to finalize this agreement prior to the start of training camp to ensure that the focus moving forward is on our team and achieving its goals for the upcoming season."