The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed goaltender Elvis Merzlikins to a two-year contract extension. The extension carries an AAV of $4 million.

This season, Merzlikins has a 13-9-8 record with a .923 save percentage, 2.35 GAA and five shutouts in 33 games. He is fifth in goals-against average and save percentage (minimum 20 games played), while leading all rookie netminders in each of those categories.

Merzlikins was drafted in the third round (76th overall) at the 2012 NHL Draft by Columbus. He appeared in 210 career games with Lugano in the Swiss National League from 2013-19, recording a .920 save percentage, 2.63 GAA with a 105-79-7 record.

"We've believed for several years that Elvis Merzlikins was the best goaltender outside the NHL while he was playing in Switzerland and this year he has shown that he has the ability and drive to be a very good goaltender in this league," said Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen. "He is quick, athletic and driven to succeed and we are excited to see what the future holds for Elvis and our hockey club."

The Blue Jackets also re-signed goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to a two-year contract extension on April 17.